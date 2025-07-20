‘The manager could care less when I told her.’ – Walmart Shopper Returned A Bottle Of Sauce, But The Exact Same Bottle Was For Sale A Few Days Later

We’d all like to think that certain items we return to stores get thrown away…especially if they are food items.

But a TikTokker named Stephanie got a big surprise when she was perusing the shelves at her local Walmart store…and it wasn’t a good surprise, friends.

Stephanie showed viewers a bottle of Flavortown Kickin’ Chipotle Sauce and said, “I bought this exact sauce right here…a couple of days ago.”

She referred to her husband and said, “He opened this bottle, right? And you know how we know we opened this bottle? Well, it’s expired. That’s the first thing, it’s expired. And the date on this thing is 7-13-24, so it was last year. We bought this same exact bottle, and it’s open, and they put it back on the shelf!”

Stephanie showed viewers that the bottle had indeed been opened.

She said, “I’m literally telling you guys, check expiration dates, because this Walmart doesn’t give a ****. This is ridiculous. We returned this exact same bottle with the same exact date on the receipt that I have, and it’s expired.”

In the caption, she wrote, “This has been the third time we have came to this Walmart, and I always see expired items on their shelf. This exact sauce is the one I LITERALLY returned it and they had the AUDACITY to put it back on the shelves.”

Stephanie wrote in a comment, “The manager could care less when I told her.”

Here’s the video.

@stephanieherr PSA!! We returned this EXACT same bottle just this past SUNDAY… my husband had already opened it on Sunday morning serving it on his breakfast when it came out all orange/black. He checked the expiration, and mind youuu its 2025. THIS SAUCE WAS EXPIRED LAST YEAR!!! This has been the third time we have came to this Walmart, and I always see expired items on their shelf. This exact sauce is the one I LITERALLY returned it and they had the AUDACITY to put it back on the shelves. 🤦🏽‍♀️ and the thing is my Husband really LOVES this sauce but we always seem to have this same problem at this walmart @Walmart @Flavortown @Hunter Fieri #walmart #dfw #farmersbranch #fyp #foryou #news #texas #expirationdates #guyfieri ♬ original sound – Stephanie Herrera

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This is pretty gross…

Come on, Walmart!

