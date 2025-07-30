July 30, 2025 at 2:46 pm

A Shopper Warned People Against Buying Wooden Furniture From HomeGoods Or Hobby Lobby

by Matthew Gilligan

Welp, this doesn’t sound good…

A TikTokker named Madison took to the social media platform to warn viewers about buying wooden furniture at stores.

Madison told viewers, “This is just a warning for anybody that shops at HomeGoods or Hobby Lobby to check all of the wood furniture or just clean items that you buy from there.”

The TikTokker said she bought a new ladder and she noticed powder all over the place.

She explained, “It’s like coming from the ceiling and landing on the ladder, so I have cleaned it weekly for four months.”

Madison continued, “I looked a little bit closer, and I see bugs all over this thing. And upon further investigation, they’re called powderpost beetles, which is kind of like a termite. They eat wood. And I immediately lifted this thing and threw it out my front door. And I don’t know if you can see it, but there are literal piles of bugs when I lifted this thing.”

She added, “So now I’m freaking out. This makes me sick to my stomach to rewatch, but make sure you’re checking your stuff from HomeGoods and Hobby Lobby.”

Take a look at the video.

CHECK YOUR WOOD DECOR!!!! #powderpostbeetles #hobbylobby #homegoods #bugs #fyp

Now let’s see what viewers said about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTok user asked a question.

And this viewer chimed in.

Maybe wooden furniture isn’t such a good idea…

