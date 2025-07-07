A Simple Look At Your Earlobes May Reveal A Warning Sign Of Cardiovascular Issues

The human ear is a remarkable piece of evolution that allows us to hear, which is essential not just for survival, but general enjoyment of life. Did you know that the ear may also be able to predict your risk of coronary artery disease?

That’s right, if your ear has a crease or fold in the lobe, it may be an indication that your heart health is suffering, and you should get it checked out by a doctor.

This condition is called Frank’s Sign, and you’ve likely seen this on many people over the years, especially those who are getting older. It was first identified as a sign of potential cardiovascular issues by Dr. Sanders T. Frank in 1973. He noted that about 20% of his patients with angina also had this distinctive line in their earlobe.

The crease in the earlobe isn’t just an indication of heart health issues in general, but it may be able to give some idea of how severe the cardiovascular disease is. If you have just as slight crease, your condition is likely early (though you should still go to the doctor). Those with bilateral lines going from one side of the earlobe to the other, or those with thicker or more prominent creases, tend to have more severe heart issues. Doctors who look at Frank’s sign will identify its length, depth, bilateralism, and the inclination of the crease when determining how likely heart issues may be.

Any indication of heart problems should be taken very seriously since they are the leading cause of death in both men and women. That being said, however, Frank’s sign is not a proven indication of heart issues. Some research has shown that there is no significant correlation between the crease and heart problems. Other studies have found that the cause of these creases is genetic and may be associated with the shortening of telomeres, which is process associated with aging. If that is the case, it makes sense that it is commonly seen with people who are older and likely have heart issues as well.

Still other research points in the direction that Frank’s Sign is caused by the loss of certain types of elastic fibers in the earlobe due to oxidative stress and the thickening of blood vessels.

While it is true that experts don’t yet know the root cause, and in reality, there may be many causes of Frank’s sign, most doctors would likely agree that having this crease is at the very least a good sign that you should have your health looked at. In addition, if the crease forms relatively quickly (weeks or months) then speaking with a doctor is most certainly warranted.

Your body gives small signs of big problems. Listening will help to catch problems earlier and could potentially save your life.

If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.