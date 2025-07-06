July 6, 2025 at 2:48 pm

‘It will actually be $1,478.40.’ – A Starbucks Customer Got Overcharged By An Employee In A Big Way

by Matthew Gilligan

drive thru worker at starbucks

TikTok/@aka.cricket

You have to be vigilant and keep an eagle eye on workers when you buy anything, no matter how big or small it is.

A TikTokker named Cricket posted a video and showed viewers how things escalated in a hurry when she went through a Starbucks drive-thru to buy some coffee.

drive thru screen at a starbucks

TikTok/@aka.cricket

The text overlay to Cricket’s video reads, “Omg since when did Starbucks get so cheap??”

The video is from the TikTokker’s point-of-view in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Cricket asked the worker, “Can I actually get more cold foam?”

After that, her total due goes from $16.80 to $1293.60.

Cricket said, “Yeah, just little more. That’s not expensive enough. That’s actually perfect.”

worker at a drive thru

TikTok/@aka.cricket

Cricket asked the barista, “What’s my total?”

The barista responded, “It will actually be $1,478.40.”

Cricket then said, “That’s too much! That’s not what I wanted. I’m recording you! This total is unacceptable.”

This is a gag, right…?

It’s gotta be!

employee at a drive thru

TikTok/@aka.cricket

Here’s the video.

@aka.cricket

barista was rude but $1478.40 wasn’t too bad for what i ordered

♬ original sound – ★cricket★

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person is on to them…

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 2.19.05 PM It will actually be $1,478.40. A Starbucks Customer Got Overcharged By An Employee In A Big Way

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 2.19.15 PM It will actually be $1,478.40. A Starbucks Customer Got Overcharged By An Employee In A Big Way

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 2.19.34 PM It will actually be $1,478.40. A Starbucks Customer Got Overcharged By An Employee In A Big Way

Something is definitely off here!

But wouldn’t it be nice.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter