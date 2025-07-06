‘It will actually be $1,478.40.’ – A Starbucks Customer Got Overcharged By An Employee In A Big Way

You have to be vigilant and keep an eagle eye on workers when you buy anything, no matter how big or small it is.

A TikTokker named Cricket posted a video and showed viewers how things escalated in a hurry when she went through a Starbucks drive-thru to buy some coffee.

The text overlay to Cricket’s video reads, “Omg since when did Starbucks get so cheap??”

The video is from the TikTokker’s point-of-view in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Cricket asked the worker, “Can I actually get more cold foam?”

After that, her total due goes from $16.80 to $1293.60.

Cricket said, “Yeah, just little more. That’s not expensive enough. That’s actually perfect.”

Cricket asked the barista, “What’s my total?”

The barista responded, “It will actually be $1,478.40.”

Cricket then said, “That’s too much! That’s not what I wanted. I’m recording you! This total is unacceptable.”

This is a gag, right…?

It’s gotta be!

Here’s the video.

@aka.cricket barista was rude but $1478.40 wasn’t too bad for what i ordered ♬ original sound – ★cricket★

