A Stranger Honked His Approval As She Ran Past, But Instead Of Getting Jealous, Her Husband Gave Her A High Five And A Smile That Lit Her Up

Sometimes the most pleasant surprises from your partner come in the middle of everyday routines.

When one woman found herself admired by a passing stranger while on a run with her husband, what could’ve been an awkward moment turned into a sweet display of her partner’s affection and pride.

You’ll want to read on for this wholesome story!

Husband gave me a high five when someone else found me attractive and I’m looking back and realizing how wholesome that is. Went running with my husband today. Took my shirt off partway through the run because I was overheating.

This caught the attention of a passerby.

Later I was honked at by some guy in a truck.

Her husband reacted in the most heartwarming way.

I looked over and my husband had a huge, stupid grin on his face and gave me a high five. After the run he told me that he loves when people sees me like how he sees me.

This wholesome gesture said more than words ever could.

This story gave redditors the warm and fuzzies.

Having an attractive partner does have its perks!

It’s a great feeling to free yourself from jealousy and trust your partner completely.

The attention of strangers can certainly do wonders for maintaining that spark between couples.

His reaction to a stranger flirting says a lot about his character as well.

This interaction was sweet, playful and emblematic of everything romantic love should be.

The honk faded quickly, but the look on her partner’s face stayed with her long after.

