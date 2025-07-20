A Teenager Kept Kicking And Destroying His Sandcastles At The Beach, So He Built One With A Surprise Inside Just For Him

Building sandcastles at the beach is a classic way for kids to have fun and exercise their creativity.

This is why it’s heartbreaking when someone destroys their hard work.

In this boy’s case, though, the beach vandals did not go unpunished.

Read the story and see how things played out.

A kid kept kicking my sandcastle, so I built the next one with a rock. So I was about 11 or 12 at the time and on vacation. We were staying at a lake in Alberta, and it was honestly a good time. I built an amazing sandcastle, it had walls, towers, and even a drawbridge made out of driftwood.

He was proud of it.

Plus I built it on a platform made of rocks, halfway into the lake, like a little island. I mean come on, I even made decorative trees out of seaweed.

But not everyone knows how to appreciate art.

Then the teenagers struck. This one kid went and kicked the sandcastle to bits, and even before I got a picture. My next sandcastle, I buried the heaviest, most jagged rock in the base.

His plan worked.

The teenager went up to it and kicked it again. Let’s just say, the castle lasted longer than his foot. My castles didn’t get knocked down ever again. Now, as a teenager myself, I still vividly remember this event and it makes me laugh. Don’t ruin people’s work, kids.

He’ll think twice next time.

If only they didn’t find destroying someone else’s work fun.

Now they can kick rock and roll (literally).

