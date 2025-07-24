A Tenant Said His Landlord Tried To Get Him To Move Out After They Rented Out His Apartment While He Still Lived There

I’ve heard nothing but horror stories about renting apartments in New York City.

There are brokers, various other third parties, and all kinds of obstacles that make it difficult to even get your foot in the door to LOOK at a place, let alone rent it.

And, judging by this viral TikTok video, I guess things don’t get any better when you actually live somewhere.

The video comes to us from a man named John and he told viewers about how his NYC landlord tried to get him to move out of his apartment before his lease was officially up.

John told viewers, “I just got a call from my landlord asking me when my movers are coming next week.”

But the TikTokker was perplexed because he wasn’t supposed to move out for another month, when his lease was up.

He told his landlord about this over the phone…and she hung up on him.

John continued, “Two hours later, I get a call from the broker who very nicely, very apologetically asks me would it be possible to vacate your apartment early. Apparently my landlord had like gotten the days mixed up and rented my apartment while I still have a lease.”

John then said, “So I’m like okay, first of all, I don’t know if I can. But also, I literally broached this topic with my landlord two weeks ago. I was like I would like to maybe move out a bit early, can we prorate the rent and do that. And she was like absolutely not, that’s not how leases work.”

John told his landlord that if she wouldn’t prorate his rent, he wouldn’t move out until the last day on his lease, May 31.

He told viewers, “I don’t know how she got this mixed up. Now she’s asking me to leave. Or she’s not even asking me herself. She’s asking the broker to do it because I bet she feels awkward about this whole situation.”

John continued, “I don’t know what to do because on one hand, I do wanna leave this place ASAP cause I just saw another cockroach, but also, I feel like, I have a lease. Like, why do I have to mess up my schedule to, you know, accommodate my landlord’s **** up, especially when she wasn’t being accommodating to me before, you know?”

Check out the video.

@johntiramisu why am I always fighting with my landlord ♬ original sound – john

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

His landlord definitely screwed up this time!

What a mess.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁