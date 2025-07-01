July 1, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Olive Garden Customer Warned Viewers About The Scam She Experienced At A Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

Great, now we can’t even enjoy a night out to dinner without the fear of being scammed?!?!

Unfortunately, it looks like the answer to that question is YES.

A woman named Kenzie took to TikTok to share how things got sketchy when she went out to eat at an Olive Garden restaurant.

Kenzie told viewers, “Y’all, we just got ******* scammed at Olive Garden.”

She said that she went out to eat with her boyfriend and used what was left on a $200 gift card to pay for their meal, which cost $37.

Kenzie said there should have been more than $80 still left on the card after they paid.

She continued, “We give our server the gift card, and I **** you not, she comes back, ‘Oh, by the way, the gift card is gone now, it’s empty, like there’s nothing left on it.’ And we were like, ‘Oh, okay, that’s weird.’”

Kenzie asked to get the card back from the server in case they wanted to add more money to it in the future.

The waitress said she’d get the card…but she never came back to the table.

Frustrated, Kenzie’s boyfriend talked to the manager and asked if they could get the gift card gift.

And then, their suspicions were confirmed.

The gift card still had $87 left on it.

Kenzie said, “Don’t go to Olive Garden guys. They’re scam artists.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual asked a question.

Beware of scammers…

Because they’re everywhere!

