Toy Store Employee Has Heartwarming Stories And Great Bedtime Book Suggestions To Brighten Your Day Or Night

Bedtime Book Recommendation Looking over this subreddit and some of the wholesome stories brought me back to a little mom and pop toy store I used to work at, and one experience that I will never forget. It’s been a while since I’ve worked at the toy store.

But part of what made the place special was we would demo games with families, recommend kids books that we had read and loved, and we wrapped gifts for free. (Yes, also for Christmas and that was a lot but sometimes mindlessly wrapping gifts was nice). But on a slower day, a mom came in and I greeted and asked her what she was looking for, asked who she was shopping for, the standard questions.

She explained that her young son was struggling to sleep, and would cry almost every night because he was terrified of monsters at night.

A book we had just gotten was called The Night Knights by Gideon Sterer. I recommended it to her and that was all she got that day. I would also recommend looking up the book, the art is gorgeous and honestly it is a good book for any kids worried about monsters at night.

A few weeks later she came in when I was working and pulled me aside to tell me the book had helped her son feel safer, and he has been able to sleep, has been raving about Night Knights, and she’s been reading it every night to him.

That made me so incredibly happy and I do miss working at that place just because I got to meet so many amazing families and funny kids. Figured I’d share another wholesome story here to add to the pile.

