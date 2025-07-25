July 25, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Storage Facility Worker Talked About Flirting With A Delivery Driver She Has A Crush On

by Matthew Gilligan

We’ve all had work crushes at one point or another.

And honestly, sometimes it’s the only thing that makes you want to leave your house in the morning and go to work…

It’s true!

And a woman named Kenzie took to TikTok to talk about her work crush and how she thinks that things might be progressing.

Kenzie told viewers, “So, I work at a storage facility. And there’s this UPS lady that drops off packages here pretty often. And she’s very beautiful. She’s very pretty. She’s got blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a couple tattoos, too.”

She continued, “But she came in today to drop off some packages. And, before she leaves, she’s like, ‘There’s a new, like, storage facility that opened kinda close to my house. They put a sign out front that says, ‘The hottest manager in town.’”

Kenzie then said, “And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s so funny.’ Then she goes, ‘Yeah you should put one up, too.’”

She asked viewers, “Do you think she was hitting on me? Because I feel like that’s made up.”

I smell a love connection!

Check out the video.

@kenzieandhercloset

I was too stunned to speak 😂 #fyp #storage #ups #storytime

♬ original sound – kenzieandhercloset

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

Let’s hope that these two hook up sooner than later!

Adorable.

