After A Hard Day Of Training, She Just Wanted To Take A Shower, But Her Family Insisted That She Needed To Eat Dinner First

Some families care more about tradition than the person sitting at the table.

Imagine coming home drenched, filthy, and completely exhausted, only to have your family demand you sit down for dinner immediately. Would you do as they say? Or would you try to push back and take the shower you so desperately want to take?

In the following story, one teen finds herself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for taking a bath first before eating dinner with my family? This was a year ago when I was training to be a Cadet Officer for our school’s C.A.T. (I am currently a Cadet Officer yay) We trained hard from 0630 to 0700 for morning practice and 1615 to 1700 in the afternoon (this is the training time because we still have classes from 0730 to 1600). So at that time, I just got home from training. I took a jeep home. It was raining, I was dirty, sweaty, and smelled absolutely awful. I wanted so badly to take a shower, but the shower was occupied, so I waited until my grandfather was done. As he was leaving, he told me to go down and eat with them, to which I responded by saying, “I want to take a bath first.”

Her grandfather was the first to make a big deal.

Then he got mad and yelled at me to take a bath later and eat with them. I was dirty, stinky, and tired, so I just ignored him and went into the bathroom, and he kept yelling at me to come out. While I was stripping, my grandma decided to bang on my door. She’s telling me to come out and eat with them, to which I responded with, “It’ll just be a quick bath, I’ll come down later.”

When he was unsuccessful, the grandmother started in.

She got mad and started opening the other door to the bathroom (yes, the bathroom has two doors for a reason, and the second bathroom doesn’t have a working lock), so I had to hold that door closed while she tried opening it. I don’t really remember much about what she said, but I remembered her telling me she’ll make me sleep outside if I don’t come out, and at that point, I was already crying. When my grandma wasn’t successful in opening the door, she called my tita (aunt), who told me I was playing the victim and was blaming me for not taking a bath sooner.

She ended up doing what they wanted.

I ended up not taking a bath and cried in the bathroom for a while. I decided to do what they wanted. I put on my dirty, nasty, stinky clothes and went downstairs with tears on my cheeks and ate with them quietly. Then, my tita asked why I didn’t take a bath. I didn’t say anything. I ate quickly and went up to FINALLY take the bath I’ve been so desperately craving for, when I went to my room to change, I saw that it was trashed, which is most likely my grandma’s doing (this wasn’t the first time she trashed my room). AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like everyone here may have overreacted a little bit.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about it.

