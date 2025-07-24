She Kept Getting Mail For An Old Tenant After Moving Into A Rental, And She Eventually Showed Up Acting Irrational And Demanding Her Mail

When you move into a new home, you can expect that you will be getting a previous tenant’s mail for a while.

What would you do if you had been marking the mail as ‘return to sender’ but then the old tenant showed up very upset and demanding her mail?

That is what happened to the new tenant in this story, so eventually she got the police involved.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA? A prior tenant keeps showing up to my home banging on the door and honking…. I just moved to a new rental home about a month ago. Ever since, I’ve been getting a SIGNIFICANT amount of junk mail and bills addressed to the prior tenant. I did the right thing wrote “RETURN TO SENDER NOT AT THIS ADDRESS” on each envelope and put them in the mailbox with the flag up. But the mail keeps coming.

Wow, this woman seems unstable.

About 2 weeks ago, a woman drove aggressively into my driveway honking. I work from home, and my office window faces the road. I keep the blinds open, so I clearly saw a lady in her car waving at me with a huge cast on her wrist. She wouldn’t get out, so for safety, I started recording and hid from view. I don’t trust anyone, sorry! She eventually left.

It happened again.

Next day, same thing, pulled in, honked, waved. I hid again. She screamed, “I want my mail!” Sorry, I don’t know you. I’m a female alone in a new area, this could easily be a trap.

Wow, the police jumped right on this.

When she left, I noticed a package I was expecting was missing. I called non emergency dispatch, told them what happened, described her and the car, and that my package was gone. They said they’d send an officer. About 20 minutes later, a cop and the lady showed up. Small town, so they found her fast.

The lady explained the situation to the officer.

The officer acted as a neutral party while she explained that she uses informed delivery, saw my name, found me on Facebook, and messaged me a nonsense request to get her mail, it was marked as spam so I never saw it. I told her any mail not mine is marked and returned. I even taped a note on my door saying the same.

Yeah, right, I’m betting she took that package.

She claimed she didn’t take the package, and it still hasn’t shown up. I told her she scared me, and she said she only honked because she was scared of my dog, a 10-lb chihuahua. Things calmed down, and they left.

That’s not the only problem.

Side note: this is a HUGE privacy violation. S he still has informed delivery here and found me on Facebook, which makes me uncomfortable. I contacted the post office and requested they stop her informed delivery access for this address. I thought it was over after the police visit, but yesterday she came back in a different vehicle, pulled in aggressively, honked, rang the doorbell three times, and banged on the door. I didn’t answer and hid again. She left quickly.

If she were acting normally, I would say help her out, but this lady is unhinged.

AITA for ignoring her, not giving her the mail, not responding to her on Facebook, and calling the police? I’m not collecting her junk mail like a free P.O. box. I also found out she was evicted, had lots of people at the house, and treated the place horribly. I saw the condition when I toured, filthy.

No, this woman is unstable. I wouldn’t talk to her at all without the police there to help.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

Letting the landlord know is a good idea.

Yes, go to the post office in person.

This commenter makes a good point.

Having cameras up is an excellent idea.

This is very good advice.

This lady sounds unhinged and possibly dangerous.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.