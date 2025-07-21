An Annoying Customer Came In To Buy Carpet On His Last Day Of Work, So One Employee Made Things Extra Hard For Them

Imagine working at a job you don’t particularly like, but you’ve just landed a better job.

On your last day of work at your old job, would you slack off, work as usual, or hope for a way to get revenge, not on the company but on a customer?

In today’s story, one particularly annoying customer enters a hardware store to buy carpet, and it’s exactly what this employee was hoping for so he could get revenge on his last day of work.

Let’s see what he does.

Snap at me on my last day? I’ll make your weekend project last for weeks. I (24M) worked in the flooring department for 6 years at a large Midwest Hardware store where you save big money iykyk. Part of my job was to cut carpet for customers, it would come in 12’ wide by however long they wanted (12’x3’, 12’x8’, etc) this is important. After 6 years of working for this company in the flooring department I had seen well over a dozen managers come through the department and a fair share of part time workers. In April of this year I finally landed a position at a new company that allowed me to use my graphic design degree, so I put in my two weeks.

He had been hoping this guy would come in.

I had finally reached the last day of my job and I was counting down the minutes, when a man walks past me and snaps his fingers at me and says “carpet. now.” and walks over to the carpet machine. Now this guy let’s call him Jared is a known A-Hole to myself and coworkers and a landlord for many of the apartments in the area. I was secretly praying he would come in so I could finally have my “customer service revenge moment” and my prayers were answered because he wanted new carpet for his ENTIRE apartment complex.

Now any other day I would have hated helping with this because him being the scumlord that he is chooses the cheapest carpet we sell and then proceeds to buy 10-20 cuts of that carpet. But today was different because I had a dream and I was going to do everything I can to make my dream come true.

Here’s how the interaction with Jared went.

So Jared waits impatiently for me to bring the cheap carpet around all while talking down to me about how much money he makes as a scumlord and how he’s evicted a few families because he didn’t like their kids, all just fuel for my revenge. Finally he finds a huge roll of cheap carpet and he wants a little over a dozen cuts of carpet all of them ranging between 12’x9’ to 12’x13’. I tell him to go wait by the registers and I’ll have it up there as soon as I can, and I truly did cut it as fast as I could, but I rolled them loosely so they were all roughly the same size diameter. I then proceeded to roll the cart full of carpet up to the front for him and even loaded it into his trailer, no tip of course.

Jared has no idea how much work is ahead of him.

But what was going to be his weekend project with his buddies is actually going to take a few weeks because I didn’t label any of the rolls of carpet so he has no way of telling how long each roll of carpet is. He has a trailer full of 12’ rolls of carpet that he now has to unroll in order to know what room it needs to go to, and if you’ve never wrangled carpet before it’s not easy to bring a loosely rolled piece of carpet up a flight of stairs let alone a dozen of them.

Jared didn’t specify to label the carpet.

Well played! What a fun way to leave that job.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person found the story satisfying.

It’s great when you can get revenge without technically doing anything wrong.

This person would’ve messed up the job on purpose.

This person feels like their day isn’t too bad after reading this story.

Another person might’ve done the same thing.

That customer has a lot of extra work ahead of him!

Too bad so sad.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.