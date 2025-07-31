An Annoying Manager Tries To Snitch On Coworkers For Her Own Benefit, But One Employee Out-Snoops Her

Anyone who has worked in an office has probably dreamt of telling a nasty coworker exactly what they think, a la Jerry Maguire.

In this story, someone actually does it… in such a clever way that the coworker can’t confront them about it!

Let’s see how this scribbles out…

The hidden notes Many many many years ago, I worked in an ad agency.

She must be mad, man.

One of the account managers was this stupid bint who had a grudge against my department and pretended to work late (even later than us). She would go and snoop in our drawers and try and find stuff to snitch on us to the boss. (these were the days before Hot Desking).

Ah, when secrets were still safe… or were they?

I had decided I was leaving in a few months. I was just earning the last bits of money before I left the country, so I decided to just let her know what I thought about her…

Can’t wait to hear how she communicates their true feelings.

Kept writing notes like, “Bugger off you snooping snitch,” and, “We know what you are doing,” and, “Nothing to see here, we all just hate you.” and hiding them deep in my drawer. We knew she had seen them as her behaviour changed slightly but she couldn’t admit to seeing them without admitting to snooping…

Snitch-22. Did they get away unscathed?

Left that company and the country nearly 30 years ago and don’t regret it a single moment.

Sounds like it.

