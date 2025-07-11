Annoying Customer Buys Expensive Wedding Present, So The Manager Switches The Price Tags Before Wrapping The Present

Imagine picking out a wedding present at a fancy jewelry store.

You want it to be something impressive, something the bride and groom will truly appreciate.

Don’t be rude to the store manager!

In today’s story, one store manager plays it perfectly cool as he helps a rude customer pick out a wedding present, but he knows exactly how to get revenge in a very sneaky way!

Let’s see what he does!

Got revenge and they’ll never know This from many years ago when I was a retail sales person in a jewelry store in a shopping mall. Really happened, a favorite memory. Our assistant manager, let’s call him “Jerry,” sold a fancy crystal decanter set to a couple who was going to give it as a wedding gift. I was within earshot during most of the transaction, which took a long time and featured the husband being a jerk to Jerry the whole time. Condescending, demanding, demeaning, the whole works.

Jerry didn’t appear to let the customer get to him.

Jerry was totally professional, kept his cool, remained cheerful and obliging through all the abuse. At the end of the transaction, he asked if they would like complimentary gift wrapping. Customer agreed. Jerry took the box into the back room and did a spectacular wrapping job. Went all out with luxury ribbon, silver metallic textured paper, the works.

Jerry seemed too cheerful.

Customers left, Jerry smiled and waved goodbye. When they were gone he was still smiling and I asked why he was so cheerful after that experience? Jerry said, “oh it’s fine” and held up the price tag gun and smiled.

Jerry was pretty sneaky!

The decanter set had cost around $150 (this was 1978 so maybe $500 in today’s dollars?) While in the back room wrapping the gift, Jerry had removed the original price tag (there was one price for the whole set), but then stuck new ones on the bottoms of each piece, something like $17.77 on the decanter, and $3.77 on each glass. Then wrapped them all nice and pretty. He said “And the beauty of it is, they’ll never know!” And gave a satisfied laugh.

That’s funny!

The person they’re giving the gift to will have no idea it’s such a nice gift and will think the person who gave the gift was really cheap.

