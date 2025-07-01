Customer Threatened To Fight Because He Didn’t Work There, But Security Had Been Keeping A Close Eye On This Crazy Customer

It isn’t too uncommon for someone to mistake another shopper for an employee and ask for help.

When the person says they don’t work there, most normal people would just apologize for the mix up and move on.

When someone asked this guy if he worked at the Walmart and was told no, the guy got upset and threatened to fight him.

Luckily, the security guards in this story were nearby and could escort him to the register to check out and leave.

Check it out.

He was mad I looked confused I (27M) got off work in my khakis and light blue long sleeved pullover and am shopping at Walmart. I got as far as having two cases of nutrient shakes (cause I’m skinny) in my cart and am reading the labels of some deodorants by the pharmacy. Then…a man (~40M, tall, and fit) said something to me. I look up and go “huh?” and look behind me confused if he’s talking to me. (I admit I’m a bit socially awkward, so I tend to hope people aren’t taking to me and my reactions may be a bit weird.) He repeats “do you work here?”.

Why would he assume she works there?

This caught me off guard and my instinct was to look down at what I’m wearing and doing before looking up and saying “no?” with a bit of a confused tone and look on my face, but not overly rude. (Me wearing blue hasn’t registered because the Walmart vests are sleeveless with a lot of neck showing and I don’t have a name tag. So, in my mind it’s a very strange question and I’m concerned what his intentions are.)

Wow…Rude.

He snaps back “why you actin all confused?” I say “I’m not wearing a Walmart vest, I’m just shopping.”

I mean, if the shoe fits…

He goes “well it’s blue ain’t it? Don’t act like I’m dumb”. At this point I walk around my cart to put it between myself and him while keeping an eye on him. I definitely look visibly weirded out and am concerned he’s tweaking or something. (I’d expect someone to go “oh my bad” and walk away). He gets mad by the look on my face again and starts to escalate “you keep lookin at me like that ima….you tryna square up?” (This is where me being skinny becomes relevant, I’m 135 lbs of skin and bone).

It seems like security might have been keeping an eye on him.

By the grace of god….Walmart security walks behind me, but he was oblivious of the situation because no one was really yelling or anything. I just barely caught him out the corner of my eye and asked him to please tell the man to leave me alone. Security said “everything cool?” And the man replied “yeah yeah…I’m checkin out, I’m checkin out.” Security shadowed him to the register, which I avoided and took the long way around to the grocery section. I’m thankful it cut off pretty abruptly when security came. I’m pretty introverted so my reaction may not be super normal…but come on, I can’t fathom threatening to fight someone significantly smaller than you because of a look on their face. Also, am I crazy that it’s extremely obvious if someone is a Walmart employee or not? I grew up in a small town where my family had a tab at the local grocery store and the biggest corporate invader was dollar general. I’ve lived in a small city for a couple years now, but it’s still an adjustment and a surprise when the unexpected hits me.

It is scary how many jerks there are in the world who are willing to use violence for no real reason.

Read on to see if the people in the comments have anything to say.

There’s no reason to fight a crazy person.

Yup, they were looking to cause problems.

Yeah, I agree with this commenter.

This commenter sums it up perfectly.

This guy was very weird.

Security was definitely keeping a close eye on this guy, and it’s a good thing too.

They might have prevented an assault.

