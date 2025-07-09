‘Are they discriminating against me?’ – All She Wanted Was A Cheese Quesadilla From Chipotle, But They’re “Online Only” Now

These days, every restaurant chain you can name has an app, and generally they try to incentivise you to use that app with special offers and discounts.

Pretty typical marketing stuff. But sometimes, it gets weird. Sometimes the “special offers” locked behind the app are so basic, you start to wonder what the heck is going on in the kitchen.

Like in this video from TikTok user @ashleyk4te:

“Can someone who works at Chipotle explain to me why I’m not allowed to order a cheese quesadilla in store? Supposedly, it’s online only.”

“I wanted a cheese quesadilla. Like, I don’t even want anything funky on it. Please, just cheese. Just a quesadilla. And they literally looked at me and go, ‘sorry, you can’t do that. It’s online only.’ It’s 8:56. I’m was the only person in the restaurant, and you can’t make me a cheese quesadilla? And, like, I work in a restaurant, so obviously I was literally only nice to these people. Of course I take it and I’m like, ‘okay, that’s totally fine.’ And I got a bowl that I didn’t even want because I’m awkward, and I’m standing in there, and obviously I’m not gonna be like, ‘all right, I’m gonna go somewhere else then.'”

“So I suffered, and I got food that I didn’t even want because apparently I can’t get a cheese quesadilla in the store. Like, I don’t understand. Has this happened to anyone else? Are they discriminating against me and my plain cheese quesadilla? Like, hello! Give a girl a cheese quesadilla!”

Some theories arose:

As well as some workarounds:

Including this simple one:

But the most plausible explanation is that this is an efficiency thing the bean counters love and the customers hate.

All she wanted was some cheese on a tortilla.

