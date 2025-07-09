July 9, 2025 at 6:48 am

‘Are they discriminating against me?’ – All She Wanted Was A Cheese Quesadilla From Chipotle, But They’re “Online Only” Now

by Ben Auxier

Ashley in her car

TikTok/ashleyk4te

These days, every restaurant chain you can name has an app, and generally they try to incentivise you to use that app with special offers and discounts.

Pretty typical marketing stuff. But sometimes, it gets weird. Sometimes the “special offers” locked behind the app are so basic, you start to wonder what the heck is going on in the kitchen.

Like in this video from TikTok user @ashleyk4te:

Ashley in her car

TikTok/ashleyk4te

“Can someone who works at Chipotle explain to me why I’m not allowed to order a cheese quesadilla in store? Supposedly, it’s online only.”

Ashley in her car

TikTok/ashleyk4te

“I wanted a cheese quesadilla. Like, I don’t even want anything funky on it. Please, just cheese. Just a quesadilla. And they literally looked at me and go, ‘sorry, you can’t do that. It’s online only.’ It’s 8:56. I’m was the only person in the restaurant, and you can’t make me a cheese quesadilla? And, like, I work in a restaurant, so obviously I was literally only nice to these people. Of course I take it and I’m like, ‘okay, that’s totally fine.’ And I got a bowl that I didn’t even want because I’m awkward, and I’m standing in there, and obviously I’m not gonna be like, ‘all right, I’m gonna go somewhere else then.'”

Ashley in her car

TikTok/ashleyk4te

“So I suffered, and I got food that I didn’t even want because apparently I can’t get a cheese quesadilla in the store. Like, I don’t understand. Has this happened to anyone else? Are they discriminating against me and my plain cheese quesadilla? Like, hello! Give a girl a cheese quesadilla!”

@ashleyk4te

slightly pressed about the quesadilla ngl

♬ original sound – Ashley♡

Some theories arose:

2025 06 09 18 06 10 Are they discriminating against me? All She Wanted Was A Cheese Quesadilla From Chipotle, But Theyre Online Only Now

As well as some workarounds:

2025 06 09 18 06 17 Are they discriminating against me? All She Wanted Was A Cheese Quesadilla From Chipotle, But Theyre Online Only Now

Including this simple one:

2025 06 09 18 06 34 Are they discriminating against me? All She Wanted Was A Cheese Quesadilla From Chipotle, But Theyre Online Only Now

But the most plausible explanation is that this is an efficiency thing the bean counters love and the customers hate.

2025 06 09 18 06 41 Are they discriminating against me? All She Wanted Was A Cheese Quesadilla From Chipotle, But Theyre Online Only Now

All she wanted was some cheese on a tortilla.

