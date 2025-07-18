Blackstone Griddle Owner Warned People To Check Inside Their Grills Before Using Them

Folks, let this viral video serve as a warning to you…

Always check inside your grill before you fire up to feed your family and friends!

A TikTokker named Samantha learned that lesson the hard way when she fired up her Blackstone griddle without taking a look inside first.

The video shows Samantha’s Blackstone griddle smoking with lid closed.

She said, “Pro-tip: when you go to fire up your Blackstone for the first time for the season, always make sure you check for nests inside before you light it, because whatever’s in there just got torched.”

The video then showed the griddle opened with a nest inside. The nest contained a number of eggs.

Samantha asked, “Birds maybe?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Just a friendly reminder to check your grills before you light ‘er up for the season!”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers said about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

She definitely didn’t see that coming!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁