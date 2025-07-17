Bookstore Employee Noticed Someone Was Sneakily Replacing Their New Books With Used Ones

Bookstores are magical places for book lovers. There’s nothing quite like perusing and picking up a new book.

But in this bookstore’s case, you might not know when you’re going to come across a used, dirty book among the new ones, since someone has been sneakily replacing their copies with damaged ones.

Read the story and be infuriated with me.

Ah yes, just replace our stock. This is super infuriating. I work in a bookshop. We, of course, sell books. This happened twice now. The first time a woman asked me for a book. I knew it was still on the shelf and go to give it to her. When I’m holding it I stare at it in disbelief.

Something didn’t add up.

It was wet, there was a bookmark inside, the spine was broken in multiple places, the pages curled up… And the sticker on the back had clearly been peeled off something before. I know I had a completely new copy of that book in my shelf maybe 2h ago. Someone came in and replaced the new book with their read and damaged one.

He knew what was happening, but it was still going to cost them.

The woman was shocked as well and while she wanted the book, she of course wouldn’t have bought that.

I also wouldn’t have sold it to her. I talked to my boss and she said I can just give it to the woman if she takes the damaged copy, since we’d have to throw it away.

Luckily, that customer was kind.

She was super happy and even bought the next book in the installment even though she hadn’t planned that because she said she’d feel bad otherwise. She was super sweet too.

The second time I’m cleaning up, fixing my shelf and spot one of the books having the spine broken in multiple places. Now, mind you, we sell new books.

We don’t break spines obviously.

It was the same situation again.

I take it out and there’s a bookmark inside. Some pages are damaged, the spine as I said broken, the sticker with the price is stuck on badly. And the material it was made from is prone to having some of the colour on the cover rub off when you are reading. I’ve been there myself, it’s a clear indicator of a read book with that material. But yeah, someone put their read book on my shelf. Again. I am seriously questioning how someone could even come up with such a thing.

They need a ‘This is NOT a Library & You’re NOT The Book Thief’ sign and some cameras ASAP.

You’d think someone who likes to read would be more polite and respectful.

They need to put a stop to this Grand Theft Bookstore.

