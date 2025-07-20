Boss Demands That An Engineer Complete An Impossible Task, So They Decide To Let The Consequences Speak For Themselves

I think we all know by now, the customer is NOT always right.

In this story, the customer concedes… but a stubborn boss still insists on doing a project the wrong way.

Let’s see how this plays out.

Tasked with defying the laws of physics This happened years ago. I was working in engineering and fabrication and my CEO was a classic micromanager who was also a salesman. To him “the customer is always right,” even when the customer has no idea what they’re talking about.

No one is always right. How is this customer wrong?

We had a project where a customer requested a custom-built sheet metal rack to hold several heavy bottles. Their sketch showed a V-shaped piece to cradle the bottles. But these bottles are heavy, and a V-shape (especially out of thin sheet metal) would inevitably start to deform under load due to the force distribution. I proposed an L-shaped design instead.

Sounds viable. But will the customer agree?

It wasn’t as “aesthetic,” but it would distribute the weight better, resist bending, and still securely hold the bottles. The customer was fine with this once I explained the mechanics.

Perfect, problem solved?

But then my CEO jumps in. “No, we’re going with the customer’s original idea. Make it V-shaped. They wanted a V, they get a V. I don’t want to explain why we changed it.” He was actually visibly anxious that I wasn’t planning on giving the customer their exact design.

I pushed back, explained the issue again, and reminded him the customer already accepted the L-shape — but he doubled down. “Follow the original request exactly.”

CEO-no thanks. OP gonna do it?

So… I did. I built the V-shaped piece, precisely as requested. Installed it. Placed the bottles on it. Within 24 hours, the V started to deform.

Don’t wanna say told you so, but…

Sheet metal bowed outward, and the whole structure looked like it was wilting under pressure. The customer called us and said, “Yeah… maybe your engineer had the right idea.” Guess who had to fix it? Me.

Of course. Will OP’s original plan be vindicated?

Guess what design we went with the second time? My original L-shaped version.

Yep. Plus, the CEO has egg on his face.

What do the comments have to say?

One person says, will CEOs never learn?

Another person is like, if he only had a brain.

Another poster hopes that CEO had to pay up.

One user says context is key.

This poster has a new acronym to suggest.

L isn’t always for loser.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.