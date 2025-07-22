Boss Told Her To Make Her Timesheet More Specific, So She Gave Exact Times Down To The Millisecond Until He Made Her Stop

There’s detailed, and then there’s way too detailed.

Imagine being asked to make your time sheets more specific, only to find that no matter what you submit, it’s never quite good enough.

Would you keep tweaking your reports to make your boss happy?

Or would you take the challenge to a whole new level just to prove a point?

In today’s story, one employee finds themselves in this exact predicament and tracks their time way beyond expectations.

Here’s what happened.

Can you make your time sheet more specific? I was taught how to write the timesheet by the person who was training me. I had to write when I arrived at my work, how long my drive was to the other office, my lunch break, and how much gas I used. So, I wrote on my time sheet that I was in at 8:01 AM, took my lunch break at 12:33 PM, and clocked out at 6:05 PM. I was pretty specific about how I went about my day and said that the gas station was approximately $2.15. I drove approximately 35 minutes to the other office. I wrote 42 hours and 20 minutes at the end of the week (though it was probably a bit more).

He tried again, but the boss still wasn’t happy.

My boss said that I was still not specific enough for him and that I should try harder. The next timesheet read: Arrived 8:01, left for other office at 8:05, arrived at other office at 8:41. The gas is $2.15. I left for lunch at 12:33 and came back at 1:33. I left for the main building at 5:30. I officially left at 6:05. That was still not good enough, apparently. So, okay, I’ll go to the extreme. I arrived at 8:00 and talked with Mr. Boss for 3.150 minutes. I left at 8:04:950. I drove past a 7/11 at 8:10:390, which cost 2.15. I drove past the Racetrack at 8:29:073, which cost 2.20. I drove past Wawa, which cost 2.17. I arrived at the other building at 8:41:093. I walked up to the third floor, which took 2.160 minutes.

At this point, the boss changed his mind.

I started doing paperwork at 8:46:372 for an hour and stopped at 9:46:780. I did data entry until lunch. I got up from my desk at 12:30:453 so I could lock up the office. At 12:33:450, I left to get Chipotle. After 10 minutes, I arrived at 12:42:890. It took 10 minutes to order, and I sat down to eat at 12:55:345. I made sure to be ready to leave at 1:23:000 to be back at work. You get the idea. My boss asked me what ungodly timesheet I had written. I explained that I just did what he wanted. For some reason, I got to do it the way I used to do it.

Wow! Some people are so picky, it’s not even funny.

