Boyfriend Made His Mom Break Up With His Girlfriend Through A Phone Call, So She Took All The Lids From His Containers And Pots With Her When She Left

Breakups can be amicable, but some people haven’t reached that level of maturity yet.

In this woman’s case, her boyfriend decided to sneak his way out of the relationship, so she took all of his lids with her when she left.

Read the story and see what she did.

I took the lids Many years ago, I had been living with a guy for several years and I thought things had been going fairly well. Easter rolls around and he goes to his parents’ place a few hours away. I was stuck at home due to work.

He did something unexpected.

During the holidays, he gets his mother to call me and break up with me for him. He also requested that I move out before he returns in a month. The fact he had his mother do this… and over the phone while he was hours away, yeah, no problem. Somehow, it made things hurt a bit less. We were both adults in our 20s, for the record.

She decided to get petty.

I did want to stick it to him, though, without being obvious or completely illegal. I took all the lids to his pots and pans and Tupperware. I left all of the actual containers and pots, just took every single lid. I don’t know why it hit me to do that, and I don’t even know why I did it… But years later, I still chuckle to myself.

It served its purpose.

Maybe this makes me look like a complete psychopath, but I made peace with my choice years ago. I hope your mommy was able to help you make rice without a lid as well as she handled a breakup for you.

Who needs therapy when you have pettiness?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

*Chef’s kiss*

Yup.

More common than ideal.

This was a true petty revenge.

Small enough to confuse him without causing bigger issues, but significant enough to annoy him on a daily basis.

