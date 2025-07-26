Broke Law Student’s Girlfriend Pesters Him To Have Kids Soon, But He Immediately Shot Her Down

Becoming a parent is not for the faint of heart.

This man is barely getting by financially and physically.

He is drained by the demands of law school, so he does not want to have kids right now.

His girlfriend wants a baby right away.

Is he a bad guy for turning her down?

AITA for prioritizing law school over my girlfriend’s baby fever? My girlfriend Katie (25) and I (25M) have been together for 3 years. She’s been bringing up wanting to have a baby lately. She’s telling me how some of her friends are already married with kids. I get that, but I’ve told her clearly that now is not the time. I’m not ready.

This man is still in law school.

We’re not in a place financially or mentally to raise a kid. I’m in my second year of law school, and fully buried in it. I’m exhausted and broke, and I’m just trying to get through this without completely losing my mind.

His girlfriend felt misunderstood.

Yesterday, she told me I’m not trying to understand how she feels. But honestly, I don’t get what there is to understand. I told her that my point of view is simple. I’m not having a kid while I’m broke, sleep deprived, and still in school. I said that it is not a personal attack on her, and it’s just basic logic.

She got upset at his explanation.

She got upset and said it feels like I’m emotionally checked out. She said I was just waiting for an excuse to leave. I got frustrated, so I said she should find someone who’s ready for it because it seems that having a kid soon is that important to her.

One of her friends called him a jerk.

I’m not going to blow up my future over her baby fever. One of her friends messaged me. They said I’m a manipulative jerk who doesn’t care about her. I honestly think they’re all being dramatic.

He just won’t start a family before he’s ready.

I was upfront and honest. I didn’t yell or insult her. I just said I’m not going to throw away years of work. I won’t play house before I’m ready.

It sounds like they want different things. This relationship may not work.

Having kids should be a unanimous decision.

