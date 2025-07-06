Bruce Willis Quizzed This Barista With Surprise Math Problems, Then Left A $20 Tip For Getting Them All Right

Sometimes the most unexpected moments come from people you’d never imagine testing you.

Bruce Willis gave me a math test Back in 2009, I was having a lot of family issues at home, so I went to visit my mother’s two sisters in Idaho for a change of scenery. There’s a resort there, owned at the time by a billionaire who also owns a line of gas stations that use a dinosaur for their logo. It’s a very high-end resort, drawing some of the nation’s richest and famous, such as Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, and many other people of that caliber visited and/or owned vacation homes there. I liked it so much, I decided to make the move long term, and found an apartment and a job as a barista in a coffee shop (not S-Bucks). That’s where the story starts…

It was about 8pm, and I remember it being either November or December, mostly because of all the snow. The shop closed at 9, and I was doing some cleaning ahead of time so I could get out of work at a decent hour. A man walked in, the ball cap on his head pulled down to cover his eyes, and his head down against the biting wind blowing in from the mountains. I greeted him, and when he looked up, I recognized him. I was told to act normal when a celebrity walks in, as they justifiably don’t like being mobbed by fans out here. I took his order, which I remember as two small lattes. He was alone, so I assumed he was in town with his wife, and she was either at their vacation home or shopping at one of the many expensive shops there.

The total came to $6.47 (It’s funny: I can’t remember what I had for breakfast, but I remember the total of Bruce Willis’ coffee order from 6 years ago). Growing up the son of an accountant with a strong desire (borderline obsessive sometimes) to gain my father’s approval, I learned to make change in my head at lightning speed. Less than 2 seconds after seeing the $50 he was about to hand me, I told him his change would be $43.53. He paused, a little smirk on his face. BW: Did you do that in your head? Me: Yes, sir.

Bruce then puts the $50 back in his wallet and pulls out a $20 bill, two $1 bills, and three quarters, totaling $22.75, and asks me what the change is. I tell him $16.47.

He proceeds to repeat this a few more times with different combinations of cash he has on him. I’m not sure if a combination of fatigue and jet lag put him in a state where he found my petty math amusing, but he was clearly having fun. I finally had to end it, since I still had stuff that needed to be done (cleaning the soft serve machine takes no less than 45 minutes). Me: I have to get back to work, so I’ll do one more. If I get it right, you have to tip me!

That last part was a joke, obviously. He agrees and pulls out $72.45. Before he can move his eyes from the money to mine, I say it’s $65.98.

BW: That’s pretty cool. Me: … When you’re 19 and Bruce Willis tells you something that you take for granted is cool, it tends to leave you speechless. I made his coffee, gave it to him, and wished him a good night. Before he left, he dropped $20 in the tip jar and told me I earned it. He was such a cool guy, lots of respect for him.

