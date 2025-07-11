July 11, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Chevy Tahoe Driver Wasn’t Happy That She Had To Get Her Vehicle Towed Away. – ‘Just your sign not to buy one because it’s pretty.’

by Matthew Gilligan

car being towed away

TikTok/@medicmom494

We all want to have cars that look cool, right?

Well, at least most of us do…

But the video you’re about to see might break you of that mentality.

A woman named Christi posted it on TikTok and she had an interesting perspective about her vehicle after she had to have it towed away.

car being put on a tow truck

@medicmom494

The video shows her white Chevy Tahoe getting loaded onto a tow truck.

car being loaded onto a tow truck

TikTok/@medicmom494

And the text overlay says it all…

It reads, “Just your sign not to buy one because it’s pretty.”

car loaded onto a truck

TikTok/@medicmom494

Check out the video.

@medicmom494

#chevrolet #tahoe #highcountry #highcountrytahoe #chevyproblems #gm #generalmotors #gmc #fyp #hendrickmotors @Chevrolet @General Motors @HendrickChevyCadillac @HendrickPerformance

♬ Locked Up – Akon

Christi posted a follow-up video and gave viewers a little more info about what was going on.

@medicmom494

Replying to @user8475479403100 #chevyproblems #chevytahoe #gm #gmc #generalmotors @General Motors

♬ original sound – 🤍Christi🤍

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.07.30 AM Chevy Tahoe Driver Wasnt Happy That She Had To Get Her Vehicle Towed Away. Just your sign not to buy one because it’s pretty.

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.07.43 AM Chevy Tahoe Driver Wasnt Happy That She Had To Get Her Vehicle Towed Away. Just your sign not to buy one because it’s pretty.

And this individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.08.19 AM Chevy Tahoe Driver Wasnt Happy That She Had To Get Her Vehicle Towed Away. Just your sign not to buy one because it’s pretty.

She definitely didn’t expect this to happen!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter