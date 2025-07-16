Child Is Locked Out Of The House, So He Sits On The Welcome Mat For Over Two Hours Until His Mom Gets Home

Some moms are overprotective. Some moms are afraid any freedom will go to your head.

Other moms are completely unreasonable.

Imagine getting home from school, but nobody is home. You’re locked out and have nowhere to go. Would it be reasonable to ask your parents for a house key so you don’t get locked out again, or should you be content to sit outside and wait?

Let’s find out what the child in this story does.

Childhood Malicious compliance When I was 9 (the early 90’s), we lived in a small countryside village, so I walked the 3/4’s of a mile to school every day. Both parents worked and as my mother was a teacher. She was usually home in time for when I got home.

This wasn’t one of those days.

However, one day she’s not in and I am locked out. So I head to my friend’s around the corner (he had Mario 3 on NES). An hour later, after I got home I was admonished by my mother for almost being late. So I asked for a key to the house…a request I believed was perfectly reasonable. Request denied: “You’re too young for a key to THIS house!” A week or so later, I was locked out again.

Patience was a virtue.

My friend wasn’t in, neither were the others nearby; so I sat on the front door welcome mat and waited. I waited 2.5 hours for my mother to return from my little brother’s Dental appointment; the entire time sitting on the front doorstep. Apparently having your child sat on the doorstep for several hours in clear view of the neighbours is very embarrassing! The best part is that my Old Man found it hilarious as he was routinely irritated by my mother’s utter obliviousness to anyone’s schedules.

What did the mother want him to do? It seems like he has no reasonable option.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

I don’t get it either. It’s not like they’re going to have copies made and sell them.

It’s not worth the risk, probably.

Haha. But where?

Are you proud of that pun?

It’s good to trust your kids… Depending on who they are.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.