Coach Outlet Store Shopper Wasn’t Allowed To Return A Bag Because Of A Weird Rule, But When She Looked Into It She Was Told No Policy Exists

Doesn’t it grind your gears when you want to return an item you previously purchased and you’re not allowed to?

It’s infuriating!

A woman named Brittnee knows all about it and she took to TikTok to express her displeasure with Coach.

Brittnee filmed her interaction with a worker at a Coach store while she tried to return a bag.

The employee asked her what she does for a living, and Brittnee told her that she makes videos for TikTok.

The employee said, “Resellers are not allowed to do that.”

In the video’s caption, Brittnee wrote, “For context, I 100% looked at the return policy, which states nothing about resellers. I even chatted with a customer service agent, who told me there is no such policy.”

She continued,”Please do better @Coach @coachoutlet. To blatantly tell a customer they cannot return something from their personal collection because I’m a ‘reseller’ is wild.”

Brittnee then wrote, “This completely left me upset, angry, and feeling attacked with no understanding simply because I wanted to return an item and buy it at a better price.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@__lavishbeautylounge For reference, I had went into the store 6/4 for the new purple collection. I had an employee ask what I do for work, I told her I do TikTok and apparently that was the wrong thing to say.. the situation that occurred today was I had bought a Teri, a mollie & a slim card case from the strawberry collection. They recently became cheaper so I went to price adjust. Coach does in fact have a policy that you cannot price match after 7 days, fine. Totally respect that. But what I was told after had me mind baffled. I was told I can return my 3 times, put them on a 2 day hold, then come back and purchase them at the discounted price. Cool. I was then told if I found those 3 same items on the floor, I could just return mine & then purchase the ones from the floor. Okay…. So I returned my 3 times that were from my PERSONAL COLLECTION. In the video you hear the manager say that since I am a reseller, I am NOT allowed to return anything…but she will “allow” it this time, but that my face she will remember and I can no longer return anything. For context, I 100% looked at the return policy, which states nothing about resellers. I even chatted with a customer service agent, who told me there is no such policy? Please do better @Coach @coachoutlet . To blatantly tell a customer they cannot return something from their personal collection because I’m a “reseller” is wild… this completely left me upset, angry, and feeling attacked with no understanding simply because I wanted to return an item and buy it at a better price.. #fypシ #lavishbeautylounge #brittneek #coach #coachoutlet #coachrelease #coachdrop #coachpurse #coachbag #coachbags #folsomoutlets #coachfolsom #coachdrama #coachemployee ♬ original sound – brittnee ❥

Well, that certainly doesn’t sound like good customer service!

