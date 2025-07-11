Costco Shopper Learned What That Extra Piece Of Fabric In Its Shirts Is Actually For. – ‘I wish there was more smart clothing out there.’

I love learning little tidbits like this from TikTok videos!

A man named Brian took to the social media platform and showed viewers a little something they may not have known about their clothes.

Brian told viewers, “Costco knows their customers, their clientele, what they like.”

The TikTokker had some Orvis button-down shirts laid out and he showed viewers that there were gray pieces of cloth sewn into the inside corners of the shirts.

Brian realized that the pieces of cloth are used for people to clean their glasses.

The TikTokker said, “They know middle-aged dads are buying these shirts. I wish there was more smart clothing out there. Come on, why haven’t other companies thought of this? Isn’t it awesome?”

Indeed!

Check out the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

You learn something new every day!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!