Country Changed Its National Holidays To Allow Companies The Final Say In Work Days, So These Employees Rebelled

Unless you hate the holidays, you probably don’t want to work during them.

But in this story, one company tried to force its employees to come in Christmas Eve.

Let’s see how they said ho-ho-no to the new policy.

You want us to work on Christmas eve? Sure we will “work.” December 24 and 31 have always been non-working days in our country, but just this year our president announced that it will be a “special working holiday.” So it is still up to the company if employees will have work on that day or not. When our company announced that we will have a full day of work on the 24th, the employees weren’t happy.

Nobody’s merry about this change. Will there be a Christmas miracle?

We didn’t have work on that day even before the oldest employee in the company had started working (working for the company for 40+ years already). Most employees already had plans set up for that day. After back and forth meetings with the union, the company finally gave in and agreed to have only a half day of work on the 24th.

That’s something. Will the employees accept this gift?

Employees are still not happy but we took that as a win. Now to the malicious compliance. Each department in our company can choose any day in December to celebrate their Christmas party. The party can last half a work day and the employees will still be compensated as long as the party is held in the office.

So today is December 24 and we will all have our Christmas party.

Loop, meet hole.

As agreed, department Christmas parties are company time so it will still be credited as us going to “work.” Merry Christmas!

Party on, Garth.

Let’s see what the comments say.

One person says, companies be milking people for their time.

Another person says, company still wins this one.

Someone else ID’s the geography right away.

Here’s a second user that says, the house always wins.

And a third vote for, company has the upper hand.

These employees ho-ho-hoped for a holiday break.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.