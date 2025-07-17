Couple Chooses To Stay At The Venue Where They’re Going To Get Married, But They Get Upset When The Gardeners Are Trying To Prepare For Their Wedding

Imagine picking a wedding venue in a beautiful countryside location. Would you want the gardeners to cut the grass, trim the hedges and make the venue look picture perfect before your big day, or would you kick them out?

In today’s story, one couple is staying at a house at a countryside wedding venue, and they are really upset when they see the gardeners working to prepare the venue for their wedding.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Couple Expect Garden to be Done Without Gardeners A bit of background. My parents work at a site that used to be host to this old Tudor period mansion (1600s). The mansion is no longer there, but the moat and surrounding work/servant houses are still there. The plot inside the moat where the mansion used to be is now used for weddings, and my parents work as gardeners to ensure the entire site is in perfect condition for each wedding that takes place every 2-3 weeks. Couple can also stay in one of the old servant houses there that has been re-done to house such couples. It’s a nice place in the idyllic countryside, so it’s not a bad place to relax in the lead up to the big day while also being involved with some of the preparations.

It has been a drama-free job until recently.

Now, my parents have been doing this for nine years. They have NEVER had complaints from couples before. Some drama among staff, but things always turn out well with customers. Until recently. A couple have hired the plot for this coming weekend, also electing to stay in the house while they wait. They know there will be work going on for THEIR wedding, it’s what they paid for. And the complaints came in.

The couple was pretty unreasonable.

When my parents and other staff members showed up to do work, cutting the grass and ensuring the various hedges were preened and in their proper sculpture-esque shapes, the couple got MAD. They stormed out of the house and started giving them an earful, raving about how the noise was ‘ruining their peace’ and that the people themselves were an eyesore they didn’t want to have to see out of the window. They also said how, apparently, they like to walk around outside naked and so didn’t want anyone around. The staff tried explaining that they needed to get the work done for the wedding, but the couple essentially told them to ‘figure it out’ and to otherwise stay out of sight.

It would be impossible to get the work done and stay out of sight.

This area is completely open. To stay out of sight would mean not being there at all. But the couple were adamant. The staff all talked it over with their boss, and in the end they decided to abide by the couple’s request to stay out of sight. So they all left.

The work isn’t going to get done.

My parents are taking the rest of the week off and are getting paid anyway. Come the weekend, the couple will have an overgrown and very messy garden waiting for them. Not to mention a lot of other things unprepared for their wedding because they can’t stand other people being around them. Come the day of the wedding, the angry screeching is somewhat inevitable. But at the end of the day, you can either have people on site to do the job you paid for or you can kick them out so you can streak naked amongst the uncut weeds. Not both. It’s like they think the garden fairies will do it in the night or something.

Nothing is going to be ready for the wedding, but the couple can only blame themselves.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Always get it in writing!

The couple clearly doesn’t understand how much work is involved.

This person wants to know more about the mansion.

Another person might want to book this venue.

Their wedding is not going to be picture perfect.

