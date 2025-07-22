Couples’ Screaming Fights Echoed Through The Walls, So One Fed-Up Renter Used Their Own Voices To Silence Them

Living in a duplex means tolerating the occasional meltdown through thin walls, but one couple took things to the next level.

One renter had endured a couple’s chaos long enough and decided it was time to give them a taste of their own medicine.

The renter found a creative way to use the couple’s own voices against them.

My neighbour’s fighting every night kept me awake I was living in a duplex next to a couple. Their fights lasted hours every day, running long into the night with the guy screaming at the absolute top of his lungs nonstop. I called the police a few times, but they stopped showing up.

I noticed in our shared wall that there was a panel you could remove to access pipes in the wall. When I opened it, the screaming was even louder.

One day, after hours of their screaming, I decided to put a microphone on a stick up into the wall cavity. I recorded their fight for at least half an hour. When I listened to the recording, it had captured pretty good audio.

I put my Marshall quadbox (big guitar speaker) up against the shared wall and played their screaming back at them. The guy immediately came over banging on my front door. I ignored him and turned it up louder.

Every time they started screaming, I recorded it and played it back to them. After a few weeks of this, I didn’t hear a peep out of them.

