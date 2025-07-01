Cousin Turned “Brother” Flees The Law, So Teen Rents Out Their Late Mom’s House Before He Can

After their mom passed, one teen was left to raise two younger siblings—and fend off a fugitive relative trying to cash in on the family home.

When “brother” tried to swoop in and take over, she made her own move.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not letting my “brother” rent out my dead mother’s house? So for context, my mom died last year and left me (18f), my younger brother (16m) and my 6yo sister in our family house. She also had a smaller house nearby that my older “brother”(32m) had been living in for the last couple of years. (I say brother like that because he is actually my cousin and my mom kind of adopted him when his mother died when he was 22, but because we grew up in the same house I just always called him my brother).

Noted.

About a year ago he got into something with the police and ran away, so now he is basically a fugitive. Before my mom died they were fighting because he wanted to rent out the house since it was now vacant so that he could make some money while he was hiding out, but my mom said no. Ff a couple of weeks after my mom’s death, he started sending people to fix up the house. It occurred to me that the only reason why he would do that is because he thought with my mom gone he could do whatever he wanted with the house and because he couldn’t come back he was gonna rent it out.

Oh boy.

This was proven when he called me at work to tell me that he had sent people to “look “ at the house and to let them in, I then said no and hung up. I knew he wasn’t gonna let it go so I asked my uncles if they would help but they only told me that HE had it rough after having to run away from home (like it wasn’t a consequence to a choice that he made) and has a daughter to take care of. I tried to tell them that I was also alone with two younger siblings to take care of and that I was gonna rent out the house myself since it’s basically the only inheritance I got from my mom, they told me I could always come to them if I needed anything Like I wanted to be groveling for money every time I was short on groceries or explain my expenses to my asshole brother every time I needed it.

Yeah, no thanks.

So I decided to take matters into my own hands and just found someone to rent out the house and pay rent directly to me. I’m still a little scared tbh because my brother is very scary when he is angry. He always treated me like s*** growing up as we grew up in a very old school household and he was the only “man” for a really long time so he was treated like a king (not surprising that he grew up to be a massive d***). He hasn’t found out yet and I’m honestly dreading the day he does… (fingers crossed he doesn’t kill me)…

Most people on Reddit agreed she did what she had to do.

This person says to invest in some cameras.

This person has some real-deal knowledge.

And this person says they owe him diddly squat.

He ran from the law—she ran the house.

Guess we know who stepped up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.