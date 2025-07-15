Coworker Demanded The Dishwasher Shut Everything Down Immediately, So He Did And Watched Him Clean Up Two Full Tubs Alone

Some people love to act like they’re in charge, until it blows up in their face.

So, what would you do if a bossy coworker insisted you shut everything down early just to get his way? Would you ignore him and do what you know is right? Or would you follow orders and let him deal with the mess?

In the following story, one dishwasher encounters a coworker just like this and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

“Shut it all down now!!!” sure, no problem So I worked at a restaurant/movie theater as a dishwasher that was open really, really late sometimes. Most nights that I closed, I had to wait to turn off, drain, and clean out the dish machine because it took a little while for the busser to collect every dish from every theater. This one guy was buddy-buddy with management and treated me and the other dishies like we were below him. More often than not, I would be told “this should be the last of it” by someone bringing dishes late, but it was never true. So, I got in the habit of asking if they’re sure or if I should wait.

Rather than argue, he obliged him.

Well, this particular night he wasn’t feeling very patient, and when I asked if that was really everything, he cut me off, saying “shut it down NOW!” before quickly leaving the kitchen. It seemed too early in my opinion, but hey, he seemed quite agitated, and I wanted to go home. So I drained the machine and cleaned it out, then shut down the rest of the dish pit. By the time I was done and the manager was checking me out, I saw him meekly bagging up two full bus tubs of dishes. Dude never even made eye contact with me again while I worked there.

