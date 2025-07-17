Cusomter Grew Irritated With Excessive Credit Card Offers, So He Used A Clever Trick To Waste The Company’s Money And Avoid Future Junk Mail

Dealing with aggressive marketing tactics can push even the calmest person to find inventive solutions.

One father, tired of unwanted credit card offers, devised a clever prank to teach the companies a lesson once and for all.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Dear old dad So my father paid cash for everything. The only credit card he had for years was Sears. Then, when the Discover card came out (it was associated with Sears back then, not sure about now), he applied for it because they paid you back 1-2% at the end of the year.

So one day, he found his father hatching a plan.

I was over one day, maybe doing laundry, and when I was leaving, my dad asked if I was going by a mailbox. I told him not really, but I can if you want something mailed. He gave me two envelopes with credit card applications in them, and they were super bulky.

It soon became clear what he intended to do with them.

I said something like, “Finally getting a couple of credit cards, Dad?” He told me no. He waited till he got two applications, filled them out, put them in the wrong envelope, stuffed them with newspaper so the company would have to pay the extra postage, and mailed them. “That’ll teach them to bother me,” he said. Probably the funniest thing he ever did.

And that’s how this dad’s clever revenge became a cherished family story!

What did Reddit think?

This user carried out a similar revenge plot, but took it a step further!

There’s more than one way to get a message across.

Junk mail really rubs people the wrong way.

This commenter shares their unique approach.

The credit card companies got what was coming to them with this one.

Sometimes thinking outside the box is the perfect way to get revenge.

