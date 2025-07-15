Customer Bought An Item With One Credit Card, But When She Tried To Return It, She Wanted The Refund On A Different Credit Card

Some customers try to find a way around company policies, and more often than not, it just doesn’t work!

Imagine working in the returns section of a store when a customer asks you to do something that is impossible. Would you keep trying to explain the problem to the customer, or would you call for your manager?

This guy shares how an annoying customer wanted a refund, but the way they wanted the refund was impossible.

Check out the full story.

Ma’am, you REALLY don’t want me to be able to do what you’re asking me to do…. Over a decade ago now, I worked the customer service desk for a large chain department store. We primarily handled returns, about 95% of which were run-of-the-mill transactions, 4% were unusual, and 1% were absolutely wild. This one was part of the 1%.

He explains how everything worked…

But first, a brief description of the return process: To make a return, I could use the receipt itself, or look up the transaction by scanning the purchasing credit card, both a store card or other major card (Visa, MasterCard, etc.). The refund would then be issued back to the original card, or, upon request, as a Merchandise Credit. Cash was only an option if used as original tender or to refund a debit card purchase. In the event of a customer not having their receipt or purchasing card available, a Merchandise Credit was automatically issued, at the lowest refund amount possible. Use of a receipt or purchasing card ensured a refund of the full price paid.

This is where it gets bad!

What this particular customer wanted to return is of no importance, and anyway I have long since forgotten. However, what I will never forget, is how she wanted me to complete her return. You see, she had made the purchase some time ago on Credit Card A, as shown on her receipt.

The customer had no idea!

She had then closed Credit Card A, and opened a new card, Credit Card B. Ms. Customer wanted me to scan her receipt, ensuring her the full refund amount, but instead of crediting her refund to Credit Card A, apply the credit to Credit Card B. Apparently she believed that I could just type the new card information into my magical computer, and she’d be on her merry way, easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Things weren’t that simple!

She could not understand why that wasn’t an option, and she did not want the only alternative, which was to process the full refund as a Merchandise Credit. In spite of my best attempts to inform her that I couldn’t do what she was asking, and why she shouldn’t want that capability on my end, Ms. Customer thought I just didn’t have the clearance, and wanted me to get My Manager. Who told her the same thing.

UH OH!

Sadly, I don’t remember what Ms. Customer ended up deciding, though I’m assuming she took the full Merchandise Credit in the end. I do remember what I told my manager, as we watched Ms. Customer walk out the door: “If I could have done what she was asking me to do, I definitely wouldn’t be working in retail….”

GEEZ! That sounds exhausting to deal with!

Why couldn’t the customer just understand the system?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This German guy shares how things are done over there.

This user shares their experience with a customer.

This user shares how policies are pretty strict in their area.

This user knows there’s a catch to this story.

This user knows a transaction like that is very much possible!

The customer isn’t always right!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.