Customer Exchanged A Le Creuset Dutch Oven Twenty Years After She Bought It. – ‘It was extremely simple.’

A woman named Meredith posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she was able to exchange her Le Creuset Dutch oven after she’d owned for a looooooong time.

Meredith told viewers, “I just made a warranty claim through Le Creuset and wanted to share with everyone my experience.”

She said that she bought a Le Creuset Dutch oven 20 years ago and that she thought it was time to get a new one because of wear and tear.

Meredith went to the company’s website and she learned about making a warranty claim.

She explained, “It was extremely simple. You just enter in the details about the oven or the piece that you’re trying to get a warranty claim for. You upload some pictures, give the color and size, and then submit.”

A couple days later, Meredith was informed that her Dutch oven would be replaced by the company and she was able to pick the color she wanted.

Meredith did get a replacement Dutch oven, but it wasn’t in the color she wanted.

She said, “When I opened up and got the packing slip, I saw that it is a 5.5-quart round oven, yay, but it’s in Chambray.”

Meredith continued, “I think it stands to their integrity as a company, and I will continue to buy Le Creuset for their warranty and the fact that they stand by their products. I really was impressed with this transaction.”

Here’s the video.

@braffy17 My Le Creuset warranty experience. My own version of a mystery box. 20+ years as a happy customer, and will gladly buy forever #lecruset #warranty @Le Creuset ♬ original sound – Meredith

