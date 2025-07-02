Customer Insisted The Nissan Dealership Install Front Sensors On His New Vehicle Despite Warnings, And Then Had To Pay For An Expensive New Bumper When They Didn’t Work

Some people refuse to accept expert advice, even when it could save them time and money.

So, what would you do if a customer insisted on adding features to a car that you knew would not work?

Would you refuse the sale?

And what if the customer insisted?

In today’s story, one vehicle technician finds himself in this very predicament with a stubborn customer.

Here’s what happened.

The customer is always right? I work for a Nissan dealership as a vehicle technician, and I look after the high-performance vehicles (GTRs, 370Z). About 13 years ago, we fitted a set of front parking sensors to a Nismo 370Z, and they didn’t work properly for some reason. These were Nissan-branded sensors, and we had fitted them on many other vehicles with no issues. A while after replacing the control unit and the sensors, they still refused to work correctly, so we got in touch with Nissan technical support and found out from them that they don’t work on the 370Zs and the GTRS, so please don’t fit them. We had to replace the front bumper of the Nismo 370Z and take the expensive lesson on the chin.

He’s had them before, so they must work.

A few months later, we sold a new GTR to, to put it mildly, an aggressive customer who had to have things his way, and we were definitely perceived as the lower class. He wanted front parking sensors fitted to his new car, and the salesman let the order through to us. The sting of what had happened before was still there, and we told the salesman straight away that it was not a good idea and told the customer that they would not work. The customer, knowing everything, stated that they will work and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t. He’s had them on previous vehicles and wants them fitted at a reduced price, as a gesture of goodwill for the stress we caused, despite being told he can’t have what he wants.

After a few days, the guy returned and was not happy.

So it fits them, they don’t work great, but do to a degree, and we tell the customer that we warned him they wouldn’t. He took the car away and was back in a couple of days, saying it’s unacceptable and we need to get them working correctly, or he will cause a big stink on social media and get his lawyer involved! So we spend a week tinkering with the car and no joy, they just wouldn’t work right by now he’s ringing in everyday to see if they are fixed, we would say sorry sir as we were told by Nissan and passed that information on to you they won’t work on your vehicle you were advised strongly not to have them.

It didn’t end well for him.

So he wants them removed, and to fit them, you need to put holes in the very expensive bumper. Obviously he isn’t happy with the 4 holes in the front of his car and demands a new bumper from us. Luckily, all calls are recorded at our dealership, and we had him on the phone requesting sensors to be fitted despite our advice; we refused to replace them for free, and he stormed off, threatening lawsuits. A few weeks later, it’s back for a new expensive bumper at his cost.

Wow! Clearly, this guy knows everything.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what happened.

Apparently, the ones who buy the higher-end cars.

So true!

As this person points out, the dealership should know better.

This is funny!

That guy sounds like something else.

It’s good they had him on recording because if not, there’s no doubt, he would’ve raised the roof if needed.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.