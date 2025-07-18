Customer Rudely Demanded Store Honor A Weekend Sale On Monday, But This Woman Stood Firm And Said She Missed The Window

Customers can have the craziest demands.

How would you handle it if a customer called with a crazy demand? Would you humor them, or would you shut down the craziness?

This woman was working in a store that was having a “Save the tax” sale on Saturday and Sunday.

A customer called with a ridiculous request, and when she offered another option, he still wasn’t happy.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“I don’t shop on Sundays.” This happened last Saturday night. The store I work at had a surprise “Save the tax” sale on Saturday and Sunday. At about 8 pm, the phone rang, so I answered it.

The customer asked this woman how he could avail of the sale on Monday.

Me: “Thank you for calling (store I work at), how can I help you?” Calleer: “I see on your website that you have a ‘Save the tax’ sale this weekend, is that correct?” Me: “Yes, sir. That offer is valid today and tomorrow. Both in-store and online.” Caller: “There’s a range I want to buy and I want to take advantage of this sale. But I don’t shop on Sundays. How are you going to honour the sale on Monday for me?”

She said he couldn’t.

Uhhh… I honestly cannot think of a polite way to respond to this ridiculous request. So I said, “We’re not.” Caller: “Well, I just said I don’t shop on Sundays and you close in an hour. So how am I supposed to get the range on sale?”

She suggested that he could order it online, then pick it up on Monday.

I suggested that he could order it online that night and pick it up on Monday. But surprise, surprise! He doesn’t shop online either.

The customer got upset and hung up.

Me: “Well then, sir, unfortunately, you won’t be able to save the tax on your purchase. Like I said, the offer is only valid today and tomorrow.” “This is ridiculous. Worst customer service ever.” Click. I just… I don’t… What just happened?

That customer certainly had a ridiculous request. Why couldn’t he just order it online?

Let’s look at the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story,

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Indeed, not my problem..

This person rephrases what the customer meant.

LOL. Here’s another hilarious version.

Finally, here’s a serious question from this person.

Some customers label it as “bad customer service” when they can’t get their way.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.