Customer Sees A Picture Indicating That Someone Stole Something From The Gas Station, So She Tells The Cashier That He Should’ve Stopped The Thief

Imagine working a minimum wage job at a gas station. If someone came in the store attached to the gas station and stole a pair of sunglasses, would you try to stop them, or would you let them get away with it?

In today’s story, one customer thinks the gas station employees need to do more to stop thieves, but the employees disagree.

Let’s read the whole story to decide who’s right.

Lady argues with me for not catching thief For context I’m a 21 M who works at a gas station that puts pictures of thieves on the door, basically our wall of shame to try and deter people from stealing (it doesn’t work). We currently have a picture of some guy on the door who stole sunglasses a while ago with the caption “thief please help identify” written above his picture. This lady, we’ll call her Karen, who’s around 40 comes into the store and up to my register with her energy drinks, Karen, “So somebody robbed you?”

He clarified.

Me, “Not robbed just stole.” Karen, “You didn’t try to go after him?” At this point she’s already getting upset at me and I’m just baffled. Me, “No? I’m not going to risk my life over sunglasses.” Apparently this is not what she wanted to hear cause this set her off.

She’s really making a big deal out of this.

Karen, “Oh so you just let people come in here and steal whatever they want and you do nothing about it! What are you gonna do, put their picture on the door and hope they come back?” She also said something about someone being able to come in with a gun and rob me at gunpoint and how I would “just give them the cash without a struggle”. Me, “No? We file a police report. Regardless it’s not legal for me to-“ Lady proceeds to cut me off

Karen is being pretty unreasonable.

Karen, “I can’t believe you just allow people to come into your store and steal whatever they want and you do nothing about it.” Keep in mind I’m a college student getting paid $14 an hour and by no means do I own this place. Me, “Ma’am I don’t own this store I’m just a cashier.” Karen, “Yes you do, I can’t believe you just allow people to do this.”

Karen also doesn’t seem very smart.

At this point I just want to get this woman’s transaction over and have her gtfo. Me, “Just hit ‘I’m done’ on the screen.” This lady proceeds to not listen to me and press every other button on the keypad but not the giant “I’m done” button on the screen. Karen, “I hit everything and it’s not working!”

She finally gets it.

Me, “Yes, because you didn’t hit ‘I’m done’ on the screen.” Finally she understood and hit the button. As she’s leaving she says. “I’m not trying to argue with you I just think it’s messed up that you allow people to do that.” Then she storms out.

The manager was equally confused.

My manager came out of the bathroom at the beginning of this and was listening to the whole thing. We both just looked at each other completely baffled by this lady. Morale of the story, every cashier should become Batman and put their lives on the line to stop crime!

Stealing is not okay, but neither is risking your life when you’re making minimum wage.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

