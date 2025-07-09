Customer Was Desperate To Pick The Correct Light Bulbs, But Even After The Employee Told Him Which Ones To Buy, The Customer Still Took His Time Deciding

Imagine going to the hardware store to buy something you need, but when you get there you realize there are a lot more options than you expected! Would you buy the item the employee at the store recommends, or would you look at all of the available options?

This retail employee shares how a customer came in looking for light bulbs, but he didn’t know there were multiple kinds of light bulbs available.

Check out what happened.

“I didn’t see those…” Years ago, I used to work in Retail, at a MASSIVE retail store chain. I had recently been promoted to garden center from the back room when this tale took place(about 15 years ago). But first, let me explain the layout of our store, which will come into play.

She narrates how it works…

From the main entrance, if you make a right, you’ll pass the Health and Beauty section on your right, along with the Pharmacy. On your left, there’s a shelf or 2 of Household stuff(microwaves and such), followed by a cross alley, which leads toward the back of the store. Passing that alley, the hardware section is on your left, all leading to the Garden Center(my section).

This is where it gets interesting…

This older gentleman, about mid to late 50s, spotted me walking in from the outdoor patio section of our garden center and practically started running my direction, to get my attention. I spot him from Health and Beauty, so I assume he’s coming towards me(rightly so), and stop, so he doesn’t have to run the entire way to me. When he finally does get to me, he seemed out of breath (again, he ran 80-90 yards to get to me, I get it; but he didn’t have to run, he had my attention already).

It went on and on…

I gave him a moment to catch his breath, and then he started with what he was desperately trying to flag me down for. “Hi, my wife sent me in to buy lightbulbs. Can you help me?” “Sure I can.” Came the reply. “What kind of bulbs do you need?” “There’s more than one kind?!” The man asked, his eyes wide. “Yes. There’s the generic household bulb, your bathroom bulb, the bulbs that go into overhead lighting, and some other specialty bulbs. There’s also LED and Incandescent options”. I responded. We had then moved from the garden center entrance to the Hardware Aisle, with my back to a display that ran the ENTIRE length of the shelf, full of the generic household bulbs in both LED and incandescent options.

He had no idea what was happening!

“Well, she said it was for her table lamp. So, just a generic household bulb would work.” He replied, looking right at me(and in essence, looking at this sheer wall of bulbs). “Well, if you’re just doing something household, might I suggest these?” I suggested, grabbing a set of 4 in 60 watt, but LED. Apparently, it had finally dawned on him what aisle he was on, and, more importantly, what was right behind me. “Oh! I didn’t see these!” He said, grabbing the box from my hand, but not quite leaving the section, as if he was too stunned by our sheer volume of bulb boxes.

The customer took a long time deciding what to buy.

“Is there anything else I can help you with?” I ask. “No, this is fine. Thank you. I’ll holler if I need anything.” He said, still staring at the wall of bulbs before him. “Ok, have a nice day.” I finish, then head back to my section.

I observed this guy pick up one box, put it back, pick up the same one I handed to him, read it over, and put it back. He does this for practically 30 minutes, before grabbing the one I gave him, and head to the front.

YIKES! That customer was seriously overwhelmed by the options!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user explains why the guy was overwhelmed.

He knew he couldn’t make a mistake.

This guy knows how dumb the customer really was.

This user goes all in with their bulbs.

This user knows how easy it would have been if the customer had just sent a photo of the bulb to the wife.

He was not prepared for so many options!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.