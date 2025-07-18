Daughter Is Supposed To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Dad’s Wedding, But Due To A Medical Condition She Can’t Wear The Shoes Her New Stepmom Picked Out

If you’re a bridesmaid in a wedding, you usually don’t have a lot of input on what you’re going to wear. That’s up to the bride.

What would you do if the bride picked out a pair of shoes for the bridesmaids to wear, but due to a medical condition, you knew you would not be able to walk in them very long? Would you take some pain killers and try to get through the event wearing the shoes, or would you insist that you have to be able to wear a different pair of shoes?

The woman in today’s story is dealing with this situation, and she’s not happy with the compromises the bride has proposed.

Let’s read the whole story to see what she should do.

AITA for asking my dad for different bridesmaid shoes for his wedding? I (25F) along with my little sister, (17F) were asked by our soon to be step mum to be her bridesmaids. Her sister and a couple of friends are also bridesmaids. We love her she’s amazing so of course said yes! The dresses are not great, not what I would pick but it’s their wedding. The style of dress is cute I’m just not a fan of the colour but whatever right.

The shoes are the real problem.

However the shoes they’ve picked are a nude stiletto, nothing crazy or high but I have a condition with my left foot and it is always a little bit swollen but certain things will really flare it up. My foot being flat to the floor one of them. Every pair of trainers, boots or heels I own had a platform so my foot isn’t completely flat to the floor so with these bridesmaid heels the ball of my foot was flat to the ground and that is a trigger for the swelling. I explained this to my dad, that I wouldn’t be able to walk in them all day as my foot would swell and could I get a pair the same colour and everything just with a small platform on the front so the ball of my foot isn’t flat with the floor.

Her dad wasn’t willing to accommodate her request.

His immediate response? ‘If you don’t want to wear them don’t be in the wedding’ Now that’s not surprising from him but it did hurt and he absolutely cannot see anything wrong in saying that to me, bare in mind my little sister & 2 little brothers are in the wedding. Was I supposed to go as a guest and explain to everyone that I wasn’t in the wedding because they wanted the bridesmaids to have the same shoe on but I can’t wear them? Like how silly.

She didn’t like their reasoning or their compromise.

Their main reasoning was they wanted all the bridesmaids to wear the same shoe, but I don’t think most people would notice the slight platform on mine considering the dress covers them and who actually cares?! Their next response was for me to wear the shoes for the ceremony and pictures then just take them off and walk around barefoot… First of all NO, that’s gross???

But again, my feet flat on the floor is a trigger. I’d be even more uncomfortable barefoot.

Nobody seems to care about her concerns.

I tried to explain my foot will swell and I won’t be able to walk and on top of that when it does swell that bad it takes days to go down. He’s well aware of my condition in my foot but he doesn’t pay attention to me enough to really care I don’t think. I tried talking to my step mum about it because my dad was just being unreasonable. But she wouldn’t talk to me, she just said your dad will ring you soon.

If she wants to be in the wedding, it sounds like she’s going to have to wear these shoes, but instead of going barefoot after the ceremony and pictures, she should just bring another pair of shoes she can comfortably walk in and wear those instead.

