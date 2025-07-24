Deaf Teen Spent Years Learning To Speak Like Her Family, But They Never Bothered To Learn To Sign Like Her

Families are supposed to meet each other halfway, especially when it comes to how they communicate.

AITA for wanting my immediate family to learn ASL (american sign language) after 12 years of not using it as my main language? I’m 16 and was born deaf with auditory neuropathy. In my early childhood, I used ASL as my main language, but as I got older, I became more verbal and hearing-based as I started hearing.

Since then, I have forgotten most of my ASL and am currently learning it again. I’m at an almost functional level, and when signing with my mom, I’ve noticed it’s a lot easier than trying to hear and fill in words I didn’t get. I probably miss 40% of words but fill in a lot because of lip reading and context. The main issue with listening is it takes so much energy for me, so I constantly feel burnt out.

But since my only family members who know ASL are my mom and aunt, I have to verbally communicate with everyone else. If I asked my family and step-family to put some effort in, WIBTA?

