Doctor Warned People Against Buying Most Cheese Made In The U.S. – ‘Uses an enzyme from genetically modified organisms.’

I guess we can add this to the long list of things we’re not allowed to enjoy anymore…

A doctor named Daniel posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about something that most of us love…CHEESE.

Daniel told viewers, “Stop buying cheese in the United States unless you know the local source. Here’s why: 90% of the cheese in the U.S. uses a rennet, it’s something that they use in the manufacturing of cheese, that is a non-animal source.”

He added, “And, most of it, 90% of the cheese manufactured in the U.S., uses an enzyme from genetically modified organisms.”

Daniel continued, “You don’t want that. Most of the time, vegetable rennet is either made from a bacteria, a microbial source, could even be from mold or another fungus, or, most of the time, it is from a genetically modified organism.”

He added, “So, absolutely avoid it.”

Check out the video.

Cheese lovers…we’re sorry about this…

