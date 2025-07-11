Driver Said Water Is Leaking Into Her New Car And No One At The Dealership Will Return Her Phone Calls

It’s always a horrible feeling when you get a new car and you experience problems with it right off the bat.

It happened to a woman named Karli and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about the big headache that she’s dealing with.

Karli said, “Is there anyone that can explain to me why my brand new car, it’s a 2023, but I bought it in 2022, so it was brand new, why would a new car be leaking like this?”

She showed viewers the water damage in her trunk and said, “You can see that’s all water. That’s mold.”

Karli said that she called the Toyota dealership and was told that the person who could help her wasn’t available.

She tried to get ahold of them two more times, but she still had no luck.

Karli said, “So, Toyota, you need to tell me what I need to do with my car. This should not be happening.”

Boy, this sounds frustrating!

