Employee Begrudgingly Agrees To Use A Broken Machine To Check For Counterfeit Bills, But The Plan Backfires On The Manager

Who among us hasn’t wished we could print our own money at some point or another?

In this story, sneaky customers actually do just that… and because an employee has been told to use a broken counterfeit machine, someone is going to have to pay for the fake money! Even when that paper is well… just paper.

Who will pay for this petty crime?

Ignore me when I tell you the counterfeit machine is broken? Enjoy $40 in counterfeit bills. I worked at a fast food restaurant and we had a scanner machine to check if money is real or not.

One day, I touch the machine’s sensor and notice that it still scanned my hand as money. I did this with paper as well and concluded that the machine was broken. During the same shift, I had the one manager who did nothing but sit on her butt all day and only helped us with orders if we were behind by 20+ minutes. I tell her about the machine and she says she’ll check it later.

Yeesh. So in the meantime… what?

See, I’m supposed to scan a bill that is $10 or $20, and for $50 or $100, I have to give it to a manager to check. A few hours go by and she still hasn’t checked it, and by this point I’m checking every bill that’s $10 or $20 by holding it up to a light, which can be seen as rude to a customer.

Will there be backlash?

One customer complains to me and calls my manager over. This customer complained how I was discriminating against her (I wasn’t) and I shouldn’t be checking a $10 bill like she’s a criminal. Instead of defending me (as the machine was broken and she hasn’t checked it), she began yelling at me in front of this customer.

But OP can just explain, right?

I told her that the machine was broken and I needed to check each bill, the same as I would if the machine was working. She then, without even checking the machine, said to just use the machine and said, “Who would even use a counterfeit on a $10 or $20 bill?” I decided the argument wasn’t worth $9 an hour and just complied. I quickly scanned every bill until I saw 2 shady acting women. The first woman handed me a $20 bill that was obviously fake, I didn’t even have to check it. It felt and looked like paper.

Yeah, sometimes a good set of eyeballs is all you need.

I decided I would just follow orders and scan it. Since it went off, I put it in the register. The second customer came and handed me a similar counterfeit bill. I did the same thing. Later, when my shift was about to end, my manager counted my drawer and found the 2 counterfeit bills and freaked out at me.

But OP has a solid defense…

I zoned out for most of it, but it largely consisted of her calling me dumb for not noticing this obvious counterfeit and how I’m going to get fired. Well, what actually happened was the regional and general managers called me over to fire me before I told them the story.

Will they change their tunes?

They then checked the cameras and listened to our conversation about the machine being broken, then concluded that the manager was in the wrong for: 1. Not letting me check the bills and 2. Telling me to use the machine that I explained was broken. She was then fired and I saw her working the cash register at a grocery store. Hopefully she checks if she gets any counterfeit bills.

Sounds like OP got payback.

Let’s check the comments on Reddit for counterfeits.

This person has a savvy explanation.

Someone else says watch out for those who protesteth too much.

Another user is like, good riddance to that manager.

Someone else is like… is $40 a fireable offense these days?

Another person is like, same old, same old.

Mo’ fake money, mo’ problems.

