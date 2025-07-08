Employee Got In Trouble For Calling In Sick, So The Next Time He Was Ill He Went To Work Until His Bosses Made Him Leave

Companies need to have some type of sick time policy in place or employees would never show up.

What would you do if the company you worked for had a strict sick time policy, which ended up making it so you had to go in while you’re sick or you could be fired?

That is what happened to the casino worker in this story. Let’s see how the story plays out.

You’ve taken too much sick leave So, a buddy of mine works at a casino, and this casino has a system going where they monitor your sick days and if they think you’re developing ‘pattern sick leave’ they write you up for it and watch you like a hawk.

Of course, 99.99% of the time ‘pattern sick leave’ is about as accurate as a baccarat pattern, but the management is firm on it, so most of the workers just deal with it. Like my friend, we’ll call him Steve cause it always seems like a Steve does the whacky things. Steve recently took time off cause he was, surprise surprise, sick. Well the casino took exception to that- the fact that Steve kept taking sick leave around his rostered days off.

Ahh, I guess that can be a problem with some employees.

They thought that meant that he was clearly just trying to have a longer time off and not because he was sick, never mind that Steve provided the doctor certificates and everything. So, Steve gets called to a meeting, where they explain to him that they’re now watching him, and that he can’t take any more sick leave or it’s going on official record that he’s chucking a sickie. Steve says ok, dumb, but whatever.

Oh great, he’s passing his germs around.

One day, about two weeks past this meeting, Steve gets extremely sick. Vomiting, diarrhea, fever, whatever makes a bad day worse, he got it. Steve thinks about calling in sick, but… Steve turns up to work, completely dead on his feet. The pit manager initially takes no notice- it’s shift swapover time for his dealers and it’s very, very busy. Later though, as he wanders around his pit, he notices Steve, who’s look more than slightly off kilter and much, much paler than even the whitest of his Irish ancestors. The conversation apparently went something like this:

At least this supervisor seems to understand how dumb the policy is.

“Steve, dude you look sick, do you need to go home?” “Nah, I’ve been written up for pattern sick leave, can’t take any more.” “Steve, mate, you look sick, you sound sick, you need to go home.” “But I can’t, I’ve been warned about taking any more sick leave.” “Steve, bro.” Etc, and etc.

It is sad he had to go through all this.

Eventually, the pit manager has to call the floor manager down, to make sure that it’s on official record that Steve is legitimately sick and won’t be reprimanded because he took more sick leave. Steve’s still pretty proud of himself for that one.

Sometimes you have to play the game. It is unfortunate that companies sometimes put these types of policies in place, but honestly, you can’t blame them when so many employees really do take advantage of things.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this situation.

Yeah, they really aren’t thinking.

This person is going through something similar.

This commenter says this type of thing is a red flag.

Having a reasonable sick time policy just makes sense.

This would have made the story even better.

At least his bosses saw reason and sent him home.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.