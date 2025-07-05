Employees Battle Customers Who Try To Stop In A Literal Danger Zone, And The Results Were Mixed

Sometimes consumers will practically die for a good deal.

In this story, a few customers almost do.

Let’s see what’s up with this non-glass ceiling.

The Ceiling was Collapsing in Around Us!! Hi I recently heard about this subreddit and boy do I have a story to tell. Many years ago I worked at a 99 cent store that was a part of a large plaza that was the main shopping center of our town. Near the end of winter, a construction crew showed up and began tearing up the roofs and metal awning on every store in the plaza.

Great timing, guys. What could go wrong?

Now at this time there was no snow or ice so everything was fine at the time however, as it went from winter to spring it began to rain and the roofs has not been replaced. Every single shop in the plaza had leaking ceilings and suffered major water damage. In the store where I worked, the ceiling panels had absorbed all the water and began to fall upon us.

Oh right, EVERYTHING! Will business go on as usual?

At one point we had to tape off the seasonal section of our store with caution tape and a sign saying, “STAY OUT DANGER!” Did this stop people from going past all the tape so they could get an ice cream shaped travel cups? No it did not and when I called them out for it all they would say was, “Well there was something I wanted in there.”

Oh boy. These customers are definitely not right. At least it can’t get worse.

Soon enough more than half of our ceiling was gone and another of our products were ruined. That wasn’t the worst. What was the worst was when it began raining inside the store. Literal downpours inside a shop when it wasn’t raining outside. Several times our registers were rained on and would not turn on.

Oh no, it got worse. Surely customers will pay attention now.

This didn’t stop people from shopping at the shop and and corporate refused to shut down the down. One day on my day off, my Dad and I had gone into the shop for cleaning supplies and my Dad for the first had seen the damage I had been describing to him for the first time.

Dads gotta be shocked.

In the end he called the fire department because the store was a literal danger zone with the flooded floors and the waterlogged electronics. But the fire department didn’t shut down the store. By the time I quit the job the ceiling was still missing and the floors were constantly flooded. All of this happened between the months of March to June.

Thank goodness they quit.

Let’s see what the comments section thinks.

Welp not a ton of feedback but one person does say… heckerdoodles?

And another says, this definitely happened in America.

Not to be dramatic but, the sky is falling!

Literally this time.

