Even Though She’s Been Around Since He Was 8, He Doesn’t Want a Closer Relationship with His Step Mom

Family can be a very tricky thing, especially when not everyone wants the same things.

Like in this story about a kid and his step mom.

AITA for refusing to go to therapy with my dad’s ex-wife? My mom died when I (17m) was 4. My dad married Dawn when I was 8. Their divorce was finalized in January but they were separated since 2022. They share custody of the three kids they had together and I have seen Dawn once since she moved out, which was at the final divorce hearing. I was never close to her so I never wanted to be a part of their custody schedule with my half siblings. She wanted to originally but dad let it be up to me.

Just to do a little math here, this was posted in 2025, which means Dawn was a part of this guy’s life for about 7 years, from ages 8 to 15.

She asked dad last month to encourage me to go to therapy with her. Dad asked me if I’d be willing to go with her and I said no. He asked me if I was sure I didn’t want to try and I said no. He told her and they’ve been back and forth ever since and she’s really pushing for this to happen. But I don’t see a point to it. She’s not my mom and there’s no reason for us to pretend I want to have a closer relationship with her when I don’t.

It seems cold, but is it reasonable?

When my grandma heard she asked me what it’d hurt and I told her it would give Dawn false hope that I’m open to a better relationship. Grandma doesn’t think it would be a bad thing because Dawn could get some closure and we could talk openly which we never did before. AITA?

People responded in the comments:

The consensus was pretty unimamous:

That chapter seems to just be over.

You gotta do what you gotta do.

Here’s hoping they can both find some peace.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.