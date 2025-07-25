Her Mother-In-Law Criticizes Her Every Time She Buys Something For Her Home, So She Finally Snapped And Told Her To Stop

When a couple gets married, ideally they find their own place to live where they can really make it their own and start their lives together.

Unfortunately, sometimes life resembles a sit-com and there’s the annoying neighbor or in-laws next door who keep inserting themselves into situations that don’t involve them.

In today’s story, a woman complains about her intrusive mother-in-law, and I can’t help but think of the wife and mother-in-law dynamic on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. But the mother-in-law in this story sounds even worse.

Read on to see what I mean.

AITAH for telling my MIL to stop controlling what we buy for our home? I’m 24, recently married, and trying really hard to build a home with my husband. We just moved into a small rental a few months ago. It’s not fancy, but it’s ours… well, supposedly. Here’s the thing. His mom lives nearby and acts like she still runs our house. Like, full on CEO energy.

Every time I try to buy something for the place literally anything she butts in. Curtains? “Too dark.” Plates? “Don’t match the kitchen.” I once bought a laundry basket and she said it was a waste of money because we “could just use the old one from her house.”

At first, I let it slide. I told myself, “she means well.” But it just kept getting worse. One weekend, I used my own money to buy a small table and a few kitchen supplies from the market. Stuff we honestly needed. My husband was okay with it. I was happy. Then she came over. Looked at the stuff and went, “Who told you that you could buy that? I’m the one in charge of the things here.”

She basically told me I don’t get to decide what we put in our own house. Like… what? I lost it. Not yelling, not screaming, but I told her very clearly that she needs to stop. That she has her own house, her own furniture, her own decisions. This one’s ours now. Mine and my husband’s. We’re not her roommates. We’re adults. And I need her to respect that.

She went silent for a second. Then said I was disrespecting her and stepping out of line. She told my husband I’m being “controlling” and “ungrateful.” And now? He’s… weird about it. He’s not taking sides, just keeps saying, “Let’s not make it a big deal.” But it is a big deal.

I feel like I’m constantly being told I’m out of place in my own home. I’m walking on eggshells in a space that’s supposed to be safe. I don’t even wanna buy a mug anymore without second-guessing. I don’t know. I feel like I snapped because I’d had enough. But maybe I was too harsh? Maybe I should’ve waited and let my husband handle it? But he wasn’t handling it. He never does when it comes to her.

So now I’m here. Second-guessing myself. Again. I told my MIL to stop deciding what we buy for our house, and that it’s our space—not hers. I stood my ground… but she called me disrespectful and now my husband’s acting weird. AITAH?

She has a mother-in-law problem and a husband problem. He needs to stand up to his mother and tell her to let them make their own decisions about their own house.

Her mother-in-law sounds like a nightmare!

