July 28, 2025 at 6:49 am

Ex-Chipotle Employee Showed TikTok Viewers How To Make The Restaurant’s Guacamole

by Matthew Gilligan

woman making guacamole dip

TikTok/@gabiscavarda_

Folks, today is your lucky day…

Because a former Chipotle worker named Gabi was nice enough to post a video on TikTok to show folks how the restaurant chain makes its famous guacamole!

woman cutting up an avocado

TikTok/@gabiscavarda_

The text overlay on Gabi’s video reads, “Pov: you worked at Chipotle 10 years ago and have been making guac like this every since.”

And then she got to work!

woman making a bowl of guacamole

TikTok/@gabiscavarda_

And here are the ingredients you’ll need if you want to make it yourself:

  • 2 ripe Haas avocados
  • 2 teaspoons of lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup of diced red onion
  • Half a diced jalapeño (with seeds)
  • 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

And here are the steps:

  • Halve avocados
  • Remove pits
  • Scoop contents into a bowl
  • Add lime juice
  • Add salt
  • Mash it up until it’s smooth
  • Add cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, and salt
  • Mix it up!

You’re welcome…

guacamole being put into a container

TikTok/@gabiscavarda_

Check out the video.

@gabiscavarda_

just posted the rice recipe as well 🤭 #fyp #FoodTok #foodtutorial #recipeideas #EasyRecipes #tutorial

♬ sonido original – sin nombre

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.08.25 PM Ex Chipotle Employee Showed TikTok Viewers How To Make The Restaurants Guacamole

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.08.35 PM Ex Chipotle Employee Showed TikTok Viewers How To Make The Restaurants Guacamole

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.09.12 PM Ex Chipotle Employee Showed TikTok Viewers How To Make The Restaurants Guacamole

Go ahead and make some of the good stuff in the comfort of your own home!

