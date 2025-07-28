Ex-Chipotle Employee Showed TikTok Viewers How To Make The Restaurant’s Guacamole

Folks, today is your lucky day…

Because a former Chipotle worker named Gabi was nice enough to post a video on TikTok to show folks how the restaurant chain makes its famous guacamole!

The text overlay on Gabi’s video reads, “Pov: you worked at Chipotle 10 years ago and have been making guac like this every since.”

And then she got to work!

And here are the ingredients you’ll need if you want to make it yourself:

2 ripe Haas avocados

2 teaspoons of lime juice

2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro

1/4 cup of diced red onion

Half a diced jalapeño (with seeds)

1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

And here are the steps:

Halve avocados

Remove pits

Scoop contents into a bowl

Add lime juice

Add salt

Mash it up until it’s smooth

Add cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, and salt

Mix it up!

You’re welcome…

Check out the video.

Go ahead and make some of the good stuff in the comfort of your own home!

